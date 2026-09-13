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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 13

Iran News 13 September 2026 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 13
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 13.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to September 12.

The official rate for $1 is 1,639,034 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,901,074 rials. On September 12, the euro was priced at 1,894,334 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 13

Rial on September 12

1 US dollar

USD

1,639,034

1,634,132

1 British pound

GBP

2,217,257

2,209,289

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,007,448

2,002,472

1 Swedish króna

SEK

168,974

168,555

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

176,430

176,007

1 Danish krone

DKK

254,232

253,646

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,149

17,106

1 UAE Dirham

AED

446,299

444,964

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,314,363

5,299,358

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

590,299

589,229

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,067,293

1,063,051

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

208,978

208,356

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,257,099

4,247,009

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,181,832

1,178,476

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

952,854

950,302

1 South African rand

ZAR

101,681

101,244

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,779

33,622

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,453

19,395

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

450,284

448,937

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

125,106

124,705

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,433

13,392

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,175,295

1,172,136

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

437,076

435,769

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,359,133

4,346,096

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,293,750

1,289,543

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,331,777

1,324,339

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

49,894

49,711

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

781

778

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,071,336

1,068,613

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

258,939

258,150

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

244,323

243,645

100 Thai baht

THB

4,952,189

4,949,071

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

402,710

401,337

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,222,088

1,219,060

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,311,755

2,304,841

1 euro

EUR

1,901,074

1,896,018

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

363,655

362,480

1 Georgian lari

GEL

630,076

628,512

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

93,318

92,829

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

25,240

25,343

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

539,902

538,287

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

963,331

961,255

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,619,035

2,610,801

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

177,262

176,673

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

467,514

466,035

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,972

1,968

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,901,074 rials and $1 costs 1,639,034.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,34-2,37 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,71-2,74 million rials.

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