Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 13.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to September 12.

The official rate for $1 is 1,639,034 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,901,074 rials. On September 12, the euro was priced at 1,894,334 rials.

Currency Rial on September 13 Rial on September 12 1 US dollar USD 1,639,034 1,634,132 1 British pound GBP 2,217,257 2,209,289 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,007,448 2,002,472 1 Swedish króna SEK 168,974 168,555 1 Norwegian krone NOK 176,430 176,007 1 Danish krone DKK 254,232 253,646 1 Indian rupee INR 17,149 17,106 1 UAE Dirham AED 446,299 444,964 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,314,363 5,299,358 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 590,299 589,229 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,067,293 1,063,051 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 208,978 208,356 1 Omani rial OMR 4,257,099 4,247,009 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,181,832 1,178,476 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 952,854 950,302 1 South African rand ZAR 101,681 101,244 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,779 33,622 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,453 19,395 1 Qatari riyal QAR 450,284 448,937 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 125,106 124,705 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,433 13,392 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,175,295 1,172,136 1 Saudi riyal SAR 437,076 435,769 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,359,133 4,346,096 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,293,750 1,289,543 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,331,777 1,324,339 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 49,894 49,711 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 781 778 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,071,336 1,068,613 1 Libyan dinar LYD 258,939 258,150 1 Chinese yuan CNY 244,323 243,645 100 Thai baht THB 4,952,189 4,949,071 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 402,710 401,337 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,222,088 1,219,060 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,311,755 2,304,841 1 euro EUR 1,901,074 1,896,018 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 363,655 362,480 1 Georgian lari GEL 630,076 628,512 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 93,318 92,829 1 Afghan afghani AFN 25,240 25,343 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 539,902 538,287 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 963,331 961,255 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,619,035 2,610,801 1 Tajik somoni TJS 177,262 176,673 1 Turkmen manat TMT 467,514 466,035 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,972 1,968

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,901,074 rials and $1 costs 1,639,034.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,34-2,37 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,71-2,74 million rials.