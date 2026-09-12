Azerbaijani representative reaches final of Sea Breeze 2026 Beach Polo tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The finalists of the “Sea Breeze 2026” international beach polo tournament, being held in Azerbaijan for the first time, have been determined, Trend correspondent reports.

In the semifinal match between representatives of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, Elit polo club emerged victorious.

The Azerbaijani club defeated Red Star 9–7 to advance to the tournament final.

In the other semifinal, Switzerland’s Sankt Moritz proved stronger than Russia’s Moscow polo club. The Swiss team defeated its opponent 6–4.

Thus, Azerbaijani and Swiss clubs will meet in the final of Sea Breeze 2026. Red Star and Moscow polo club will face each other in the bronze medal match.

The final and the third-place match will be held tomorrow.

The event is officially organized by the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan and Sea Breeze.

Four teams representing Azerbaijan, the UK, Switzerland, and Russia will participate in the tournament. A total of 12 polo players will compete in the event.

The team rosters include athletes representing Azerbaijan, the UK, Switzerland, Russia, Argentina, and South Africa.

Two polo matches will be held daily at 16:00 (GMT +4) on September 11, 12, and 13. The match schedule—determining which teams face each other and on which day—will be decided by a draw held the day before the games.

In the beach polo format, each match consists of four periods, known as "chukkas." Each chukka lasts approximately seven minutes. Including intervals, the total duration of a match is around 30 to 40 minutes. Adjustments to the match duration and schedule may be made depending on weather conditions and temperature.

The tournament final will take place on September 13 at 16:00. Following the final match, an awards ceremony will be held to honor the winners and present the trophy.

In addition to the sporting program, the event will feature a DJ set and entertainment activities for the audience.

Admission to the tournament will be by ticket, and a total of approximately 500 spectators are expected to attend over the three-day event.

The tournament matches will be broadcast live on Idman TV. Furthermore, the online channel Polo Line, which caters to an international polo audience, will cover the event, contributing to media coverage and sharing the tournament with the global polo community. The Sea Breeze 2026 Beach Polo event is envisioned as a significant occasion for presenting Azerbaijani equestrian sport in a new and dynamic format, expanding ties with the international polo community, promoting the country's polo and equestrian culture, and showcasing Azerbaijan's potential for hosting international sporting events.