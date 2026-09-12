Another honey festival held in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. On September 12, another Honey Festival was held in the Kalbajar district at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

The festival was organized jointly by the IDEA Public Union, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, the Ministry of Agriculture, "Agrarian Procurement and Supply" OJSC, and the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association.

Will be updated