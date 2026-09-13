Kyrgyzstan reports higher retail trade turnover in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The retail trade turnover in Kyrgyzstan reached 482 billion soms ($5.51 billion) in the first half of 2026.

According to data from the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in constant prices, Kyrgyzstan’s retail trade turnover increased by 12.6% from January through June 2026 compared to the same period of 2025.

Retail trade turnover in June 2026 grew by 15.7% in constant prices compared with June 2025, while increasing by 7.8% compared with May 2026.

For comparison, retail trade turnover in Kyrgyzstan increased by 25.1% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024.

In June 2025, retail trade turnover rose by 27% year-on-year and by 2.3% compared with May 2025.

Across the CIS, retail trade turnover increased by 6.1% in constant prices in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of 2025.

The Trend’s analysis indicates that the continued expansion of Kyrgyzstan’s retail trade reflects sustained growth in consumer activity and domestic demand. The positive dynamics suggest that household consumption remains an important driver of economic activity, supported by broader improvements in incomes, employment and business activity.

At the same time, the pace of retail trade growth indicates that consumer demand in Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen despite the potential impact of price pressures and changing household spending patterns. Further expansion of retail activity will depend on income growth, inflation dynamics, consumer confidence and the availability of goods and services.

The continued development of the retail sector could also support wider economic activity by strengthening trade, distribution and related services, while creating additional opportunities for businesses operating in the domestic market.