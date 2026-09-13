Kazakhstan steps up tourism development as investment pours into sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The total contribution of Kazakhstan's tourism sector to the economy reached 5 trillion tenge ($10.95 billion) in 2025, while the number of people employed in the sector exceeded 600,000, the Kazakh government said.

According to the government, state policies aimed at stimulating investment activity have led to a significant increase in investment in the tourism sector.

Capital investment rose from 787.3 billion tenge ($1.72 billion) in 2023 to 947.5 billion tenge ($2.08 billion) in 2024, an increase of 20.3%, and reached 1.25 trillion tenge ($2.74 billion) in 2025, up 32.6%.

Overall, the sector attracted more than 2.2 trillion tenge ($4.82 billion) in investment in 2024-2025, showing nearly 60% growth over the two-year period.

The government noted that currently, 328 investment projects worth around 1.3 trillion tenge ($2.85 billion) are being implemented in Kazakhstan.

"Their phased commissioning will create about 10,000 permanent jobs and open 25 new international-level hotel complexes, including facilities operated by such chains as Hilton and Mandarin Oriental, as well as the expansion project of the Oi-Qaragai all-season mountain resort. In addition, the construction of 24 world-class hotels in 11 regions is being considered with the use of concessional lending and investment incentives," the government said.

Meanwhile, the network of existing accommodation facilities is also expanding. Their number increased from 3,992 in 2023 to 4,482 in 2025 and exceeded 4,500 as of April 1, 2026.

The volume of services provided by these facilities increased from 229 billion tenge ($501.6 million) in 2023 to 350.6 billion tenge ($768 million) in 2025.

In the first quarter of 2026, the figure reached 69.4 billion tenge ($152 million), exceeding the same period of 2025 by 13.9%.

Tenge-to-US dollar conversions were made at the rate of $1 = 456.56 tenge.

According to Trend's analysis, the figures point to a gradual shift of Kazakhstan's tourism sector toward a more significant contributor to economic activity. The combination of rising investment, expanding accommodation capacity and more than 600,000 people employed in the sector shows that tourism development is increasingly supported by new infrastructure and services.

Capital investment in the sector increased by nearly 60% between 2023 and 2025, while 328 ongoing projects worth around 1.3 trillion tenge ($2.85 billion) indicate that investment activity is likely to remain strong. The planned development of new hotels, including international brands, as well as resort infrastructure, could further expand Kazakhstan's capacity to accommodate both domestic and international visitors.

The expansion of accommodation facilities has also been accompanied by growth in the volume of services they provide, which increased by more than 50% between 2023 and 2025. The 13.9% year-on-year increase recorded in the first quarter of 2026 suggests that this trend has continued into the current year.

If investment and infrastructure development remain at the current pace, tourism could play a growing role in diversifying Kazakhstan's economy, supporting job creation and stimulating economic activity in the regions.