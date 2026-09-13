Kazakhstan's Tokayev holds meeting with Ethiopian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, including expanding political dialogue and enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation.

“We have great respect for your country. Our embassy in Addis Ababa, which operates on a permanent basis, was one of Kazakhstan’s first diplomatic missions on the African continent. In addition, Kazakhstan has observer status with the African Union. Therefore, our interest in Africa is quite evident and sustainable. I would like to emphasize our unwavering interest in your country, as well as our desire to develop and strengthen relations with Ethiopia,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the President, the significant potential for increasing mutual trade provides an opportunity to intensify business cooperation.

The sides agreed to send delegations from the two countries to familiarize themselves with each other’s trade, economic and investment potential, as well as to explore the prospects of establishing a hub in Kazakhstan for supplying Ethiopian tea, coffee and flower products.

