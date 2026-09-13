Rhythmic gymnastics grace show concludes in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. From September 10 to 12, the Baku Olympic Sports Complex witnessed a combination of grace, agility and love for gymnastics, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

For three days, every moment in the arena was filled with a special atmosphere: the excitement of the young gymnasts stepping onto the big floor for the first time, the determination of junior gymnasts to perform every element flawlessly, and the fierce competition among young gymnasts who fought for medals until the very end.

Each performance reflected a unique aspiration, every movement embodied tremendous effort, and every medal told the story of a long journey. The gymnasts’ graceful movements on the floor, the harmony between the elements and the music, and their belief in victory created a special atmosphere at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex throughout the three days.

During the competition, spectators also showed great interest in the gymnasts’ performances. Fans who filled the stands watched the routines with keen interest and greeted successful performances with applause. The performances of the youngest gymnasts won particular sympathy from the audience, while the applause throughout the arena added to the dynamic and enjoyable atmosphere of the competition.

On the final day, the competition continued with performances by junior gymnasts. Junior gymnasts born in 2014–2015 competed in two groups in the one-apparatus program. This was followed by the award ceremony for the all-around winners in this age category.

Gymnasts in the youth category, born in 2011–2012, also demonstrated their skills in the one-apparatus program. The all-around winners in this category were presented with awards.

In the afternoon, the group exercise competitions got underway. The youngest participants, born in 2016–2018, performed with the ball, while the junior gymnasts, born in 2013–2015, performed with the ribbon. At the conclusion of the competitions, the all-around winners in both age categories were awarded.

Thus, the three-day competition featuring gymnasts from different age categories came to an end. The winners and medalists of the competition, which was marked by grace, agility and determination, took to the podium and received their medals at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex.

