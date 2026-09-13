EU Special Representative makes post about visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Magdalena Grono has made a post on her X page about her visit to Azerbaijan.

"Concluded another series of regular consultations in Azerbaijan, where I met with Foreign Minister Bayramov, as well as with Presidential Advisers Hajiyev and Amirbayov in Baku on 10 September. We discussed EU's support to the Azerbaijan-Armenia bilateral peace process, including humanitarian aspects related to legacies of past conflict, as well as connectivity and regional co-operation efforts. On 11-12 September, I joined for the first time a visit organised by the Azerbaijani authorities for the diplomatic community to former conflict-affected areas in Karabakh and East Zangezur regions to get acquainted with the situation on the ground. We had the chance to engage with local authorities, former IDPs and media representatives. This visit also included various sites of cultural and religious heritage, such as mosques and churches. Deeply diverging views and narratives persist, for instance on origins of some sites and would need to be addressed between Azerbaijan and Armenia to also overcome this aspect of past conflict as part of their broader reconciliation efforts. Acknowledgement of outstanding legacies of past conflict and suffering on all sides would be paramount for this. Following exchanges with Azerbaijani counterparts, now looking forward to my upcoming meetings with Armenian officials and civil society representatives tomorrow in Yerevan," the post said.