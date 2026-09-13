Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with BRICS members and partners reaches about $72 billion in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the ongoing BRICS summit in New Delhi that Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with BRICS member states and partners reached about $72 billion in 2025.

“Possessing significant industrial, transit and technological potential, we intend to diversify our trade, economic and investment ties with all BRICS countries. As the chair of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazakhstan advocates expanding economic cooperation with BRICS and advancing efforts to conclude a free trade agreement with India. As a reliable supplier of key raw materials, our country contributes to ensuring global supply security. We see significant opportunities for developing partnerships in deep processing in the energy sector, critical minerals and agriculture, with particular emphasis on technology transfer, knowledge exchange and joint investment. In addition, we have significant potential for jointly implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, including those of international importance. The New Development Bank could consider financing commercially viable projects in all BRICS countries, including Kazakhstan,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan said that strengthening transport connectivity would help unlock this potential and give impetus to overall economic growth.

“As one of Eurasia’s key transit and logistics hubs, Kazakhstan seeks to accelerate and make cross-border transportation more predictable by developing its railway network, ports and digital infrastructure. Last year, the volume of transit cargo transportation through Kazakhstan approached 40 million tons. Our long-term goal is to increase this figure to 100 million tons per year. Overall, our transit network already handles up to 85% of overland freight transportation between China and Europe. As part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazakhstan serves as a link between Asia and Europe across the Caspian Sea. Further synergy between this key transport route, the Belt and Road Initiative and the North-South International Transport Corridor will help create a more integrated and resilient Eurasian transport network. In this regard, I welcome India’s proposed BRICS Framework Programme for Cooperation in Logistics and Supply Chains, as it could contribute to developing practical cooperation within the BRICS Plus framework,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

