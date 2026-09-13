Kazakhstan's Tokayev holds meeting with Indian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful BRICS Summit, noting the flawless organization of the large-scale international event.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted India’s leading position in the global economy, its outstanding achievements in science and technology, as well as its high standing on the international stage.

“Under your wise and strong leadership, the country is confidently moving along the path of progress and sustainable development,” the President said.

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakh-Indian relations are developing dynamically across a wide range of areas.

“Today, around 600 companies with Indian capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. Last year, about 150,000 Indian citizens visited our country. A significant number of Indian students are studying in Kazakhstan. We also cooperate productively within international organizations,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

