Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the official exchange rates as of September 14.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro to the manat was 1.9661 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0350 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0105 manat.