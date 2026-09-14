  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 14

Azerbaijan News 14 September 2026 09:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 14
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the official exchange rates as of September 14.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro to the manat was 1.9661 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0350 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0105 manat.

Код Курс
USD 1,7
EUR 1,9661
AUD 1,2156
BYN 0,5701
AED 0,4628
KRW 0,1265
CZK 0,0811
CNY 0,2535
DKK 0,263
GEL 0,6535
HKD 0,2167
INR 0,0178
GBP 2,2956
SEK 0,1746
CHF 2,0776
ILS 0,5584
CAD 1,2253
KWD 5,5108
KZT 0,377
QAR 0,4664
KGS 0,0194
HUF 0,5396
MDL 0,0983
NOK 0,1827
UZS 0,0145
PKR 0,6123
PLN 0,4546
RON 0,3742
RUB 2,0105
RSD 0,0168
SGD 1,3396
SAR 0,4527
xdr 2,3322
TRY 0,035
TMT 0,4857
UAH 0,0382
JPY 1,1037
NZD 0,9834

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more