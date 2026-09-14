Uzbekistan, Japan expand industrial ties through critical metals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and Japan are seeking to deepen cooperation in critical minerals and develop new industrial and trade links, with a memorandum aimed at promoting Uzbek critical metals in the Japanese market emerging as a key outcome of recent economic talks.

According to the statement by TMK, the memorandum was exchanged between Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and Masaki Tanimoto, chairman of the Japan-Uzbekistan Committee for Economic Cooperation and senior adviser to Mitsubishi Corporation, during the 18th Joint Meeting of the Uzbekistan-Japan and Japan-Uzbekistan Committees for Economic Cooperation in Tashkent.

The meeting brought together a delegation led by Japanese State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada, along with representatives of major Japanese companies and institutions, including Mitsubishi Corporation, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

TMK participated in the economic dialogue, with discussions focusing on potential areas of industrial, technological and investment cooperation.

Critical minerals and the development of resilient supply chains were among the key issues discussed. The sides explored opportunities for technology partnerships, joint industrial projects and long-term cooperation in the sector.

“The memorandum creates new opportunities to promote critical metals produced in Uzbekistan in the Japanese market and strengthen long-term industrial cooperation between the two countries,” TMK said.

The agreement is expected to support the marketing and promotion of Uzbek critical metals in Japan, potentially strengthening trade ties and creating additional opportunities for cooperation across mining, processing and related industrial activities.

For Uzbekistan, expanding access to the Japanese market could support efforts to increase the value generated from its mineral resources and develop deeper industrial processing.

For Japanese companies and institutions, closer engagement with Uzbekistan could contribute to the diversification and resilience of critical-mineral supply chains, while opening opportunities for technology, investment and industrial partnerships.

The memorandum adds a practical dimension to the broader Uzbekistan-Japan economic dialogue and comes as the two countries seek to expand cooperation in strategically important industries.