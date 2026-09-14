Uzbekistan, Türkiye strengthen economic ties through new projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Akram Aliyev and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ayşe Berris Ekinci to review prospects for further developing bilateral economic ties.

The talks focused on increasing mutual trade, expanding investment cooperation and advancing joint investment and industrial projects, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The sides also discussed opportunities to strengthen transport cooperation and expand ties between regions of the two countries. Improving regional connectivity was highlighted as part of broader efforts to support trade and investment relations.

Preparations for the next meeting of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Commission were also discussed. The commission serves as a platform for coordinating bilateral economic cooperation and identifying new areas for practical engagement.

“Uzbekistan and Türkiye reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, including through expanded trade, investment, industrial and transport cooperation,” the Uzbek ministry said.

The sides reviewed opportunities to increase the volume of bilateral trade by expanding economic ties and supporting new joint projects.

Industrial cooperation remains an important component of the bilateral economic agenda, with the two countries seeking to translate investment initiatives into concrete projects and expand cooperation across their respective regions.

Transport and interregional cooperation could also provide additional opportunities for businesses by strengthening connections between markets and supporting the movement of goods and investment.

The upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission is expected to provide another platform for reviewing progress and developing new initiatives across the bilateral economic agenda.