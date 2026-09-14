China becomes Georgia's top FDI source in Q2 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. China became the largest source of foreign direct investment in Georgia in the second quarter of 2026, accounting for the largest share among investor countries.

"China reaching USD 219.5 million in Q2 2026 (46.8%) was the major foreign direct investor country," National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) said. The United Kingdom ranked second with $123.5 million, or 26.3%, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $47.7 million, or 10.2%.

Trend's calculations show that Chinese investment in Georgia reached $219.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with $16.4 million in the first quarter of the year. On a year-on-year basis, Chinese investment flows changed from a net outflow of $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 to a net inflow in the same period of 2026.

The difference between the two periods amounted to approximately $241.1 million, according to Trend calculations.

Trend's calculations also reveal that China's net investment in Georgia amounted to $8.2 million for full-year 2024 and included a net outflow of $44.3 million in 2025. The second quarter of 2026 therefore represented the highest quarterly level of Chinese investment recorded in Geostat's available data series starting from 2024.

China accounted for 46.8% of Georgia's total FDI inflows in the second quarter, ahead of the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. The figures highlight changes in the geographic composition of foreign investment flows during the period.

For reference, Geostat's investor-country breakdown reflects the immediate source of investment flows and does not necessarily indicate the ultimate beneficial ownership of the underlying capital.