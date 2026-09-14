EDB notes resilient performance of Kyrgyzstan’s trade sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The turnover of wholesale and retail trade in Kyrgyzstan increased in the period from January through July 2026.

This was announced in a report published by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB)

According to the EDB, the trade turnover increased by 21.1% year-on-year in January 2026, 11.6% in February and 11.9% in March.

According to the bank, growth remained positive in April and accelerated sharply in May, before slowing in June and declining in July.

Furthermore, the EDB added that wholesale and retail trade turnover increased by 31.5% year-on-year in January 2025, 8.2% in February and declined by 8.5% in March. Growth stood at 1.3% in April, 16.1% in May, 16.5% in June and 18.2% in July, before slowing to 3.2% in August and 0.7% in September.

Trade turnover declined by 5.1% in October and 8.1% in November, before increasing by 26.9% in December.

The bank noted that trade activity in 2026 remained generally positive, although the latest reporting month saw a decline in turnover.

Trend’s analysis indicates that trade activity in Kyrgyzstan remained generally resilient during 2026, despite fluctuations in the pace of expansion.

The EDB noted that wholesale and retail trade maintained positive momentum through most of the reporting period, with activity strengthening notably in spring before losing pace toward the summer.

Compared with 2025, the trade sector has shown a more stable growth pattern during most of 2026. However, the decline recorded in the latest reporting month indicates that momentum has weakened and may require closer monitoring in the coming months.