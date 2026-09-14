Tajikistan’s population income shows positive growth trend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Tajikistan has seen a significant increase in average wages and pensions over the years of independence.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon stated this during his speech on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

"Over the years of independence, the average wage increased 178-fold, while pensions increased 126-fold, significantly expanding the economic opportunities of the population," he said.

The president emphasized that during this period, more than 4.3 million jobs were created to provide employment opportunities for the population.

Trend’s analysis indicates that the increase in wages and pensions cited by President Emomali Rahmon points to a significant expansion of household income and social payments in Tajikistan during the independence period. At the same time, the creation of more than 4.3 million jobs indicates the scale of employment generation over this period.

If the average wage were to continue increasing at an illustrative annual rate of 7.7%, matching the long-term economic growth rate cited by Rahmon, its current level could increase by approximately 45% over the next five years and by around 110% over the next ten years. Under the same scenario, pensions could also increase by approximately 45% over five years and 110% over ten years.

These calculations are illustrative rather than official forecasts and would depend on economic growth, productivity, inflation, fiscal policy and labor-market conditions.