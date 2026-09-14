7th meeting of heads of Muslim religious authorities of OTS member states underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The seventh meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku on September 14, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem followed by a recitation from the Quran.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board (CMB) and Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, who is chairing the meeting, delivered opening remarks.

The meeting will discuss further strengthening cooperation among Muslim religious institutions, protecting and strengthening the family institution, Islam’s approach to science and technology, as well as other topical issues.

The seventh meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of the OTS member states is attended by the heads of religious institutions from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Overall, the event brings together statesmen, academics and religious figures representing 40 countries and 15 international organizations.

Will be updated