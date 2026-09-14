KazTransOil reveals scope of oil transport via Kazakhstan-China pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. KazTransOil transported 13.121 million tons of oil through the pipeline system of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP in the first eight months of 2026, up 2% compared with the same period of 2025, the company said.

Oil freight turnover along the route amounted to 11.879 billion ton-kilometers, increasing 3% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the volume of oil transported through the pipeline system of MunaiTas Northwest Pipeline Company LLP reached 4.302 million tons, up 10% compared with the same period of 2025.

"Oil freight turnover increased by 8% compared with the same period of 2025 and amounted to 1.784 billion ton-kilometers," the company said.

Additionally, the Batumi Oil Terminal group handled 1.251 million tons of oil, petroleum products and gas, up 3% year-on-year.

Overall, KazTransOil transported 30.639 million tons of oil through its main pipeline system in January-August 2026, up 4% year-on-year.

The figures come amid Kazakhstan’s efforts to expand and optimize its oil transportation and export routes. The country is also working with Azerbaijan to increase oil transit volumes via the Caspian route.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, Deputy General Director for Commercial Affairs at KMG Kashagan B.V. Kuanysh Keskinbayev said Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are working to optimize oil supply chains.

"We have a general agreement under which we operate. Under this agreement, we are constantly working to increase transit volumes. However, frankly speaking, the most important issue is the economics of the route. Because it's a very long, multimodal route, we are currently actively working to resolve this issue," Keskinbayev noted.

He said nearly 250,000 tons of oil from the Kashagan field and approximately 1.5 million tons from Tengiz are shipped via Azerbaijan annually.