Uzbekistan calls for diplomacy as Middle East tensions escalate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, including missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbek MFA.

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemns the use of force against civilians and attacks or actions that threaten civilian and energy infrastructure, the security of countries across the region and international maritime navigation.

“Uzbekistan strongly condemns any actions involving the use of force against civilians and civilian and energy infrastructure, as well as those creating threats to the security of states in the region and international shipping,” the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that all parties must strictly comply with international law, including principles requiring respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states.

Tashkent said disputes and emerging conflicts should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means, based on dialogue and mutual respect.

“Disputes must be settled exclusively through political and diplomatic means based on dialogue and mutual respect,” Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Uzbekistan also voiced support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions. The country said it backs initiatives by the United Nations and regional states seeking to prevent further escalation and contain the spread of conflict.

The ministry emphasized that de-escalation should remain a priority and that international and regional efforts should focus on preventing further violence and addressing disputes through peaceful mechanisms.

“Uzbekistan supports the efforts of the United Nations and regional states aimed at de-escalating tensions, preventing the further spread of the conflict and establishing lasting peace in the Middle East,” the ministry said.

The statement underscores Uzbekistan’s position that respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity should remain central to efforts to address the region’s security challenges.