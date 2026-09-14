Uzbekistan, NDB strengthen partnership on strategic investments

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and the New Development Bank (NDB) discussed expanding financial cooperation and mobilizing funding for priority energy and infrastructure projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between NDB President Dilma Rousseff and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov on September 12 to review the current state of cooperation and prospects for financing new projects in the country.

The sides discussed opportunities to strengthen support for sustainable economic growth, expand cooperation in key sectors and provide financial backing for promising development initiatives.

Particular attention was given to increasing NDB financing for energy and infrastructure projects, improving investment partnership mechanisms and advancing strategically important initiatives.

“Uzbekistan and the New Development Bank are interested in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting projects that contribute to the country’s long-term sustainable development,” Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

The sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening existing cooperation and jointly implementing new projects. Regular dialogue was identified as an important mechanism for coordinating priorities and identifying additional areas for partnership.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan seeks to attract greater international development financing for infrastructure and other strategic sectors of its economy.

The New Development Bank is a multilateral development finance institution established in 2015 at the initiative of the BRICS countries. Its mandate includes financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects in developing countries and emerging-market economies and mobilizing investment for these areas.

For Uzbekistan, deeper engagement with the NDB could provide additional financing channels for large-scale infrastructure and energy initiatives while supporting broader economic development objectives.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing readiness to continue cooperation, expand the areas of partnership and support projects aligned with Uzbekistan’s long-term development priorities.

The officials also agreed to maintain regular engagement on potential projects and financing opportunities, according to the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.