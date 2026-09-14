Kyrgyzstan presents SCO chairmanship results at briefing in Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Kyrgyzstan presented the results of its chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO member states held in Bishkek on August 31–September 1, 2026.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, on September 11, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musaeva and Secretary-General of the SCO Nurlan Yermekbayev held a briefing at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing on the results of the summit.

"On September 11, 2026, at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China Aktylek Musaeva and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nurlan Yermekbayev held a briefing on the results of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO member states held in Bishkek on August 31–September 1, 2026," the statement said.

The event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions of SCO member states in China, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, permanent representatives of SCO member states to the SCO Secretariat, and representatives of the SCO Secretariat.

During the briefing, Nurlan Yermekbayev informed the participants about the outcomes of the SCO summit and Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization in 2025–2026.

Aktilek Musaeva, in turn, spoke about the events organized by Kyrgyzstan and its priorities during its chairmanship, focusing particular attention on the 25th anniversary of the SCO and the outcomes of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO member states held in Bishkek.

The ambassador also highlighted the tasks facing the SCO in various areas and separately addressed Kyrgyzstan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, as well as recent state and official visits by foreign leaders to Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, Musaeva briefed the participants on the Sixth World Nomad Games, which were held in Kyrgyzstan in early September.

She also invited Kyrgyzstan’s partners to actively participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25,” which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2027.

At the end of the briefing, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan wished Pakistan success during its SCO chairmanship in 2026–2027.