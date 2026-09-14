Turkic states’ cooperation grows across board - Turkmen mufti

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Cooperation among the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is developing across all areas, Mufti Rahman Gurbanmuradov, newly elected chairman of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Turkmenistan, said at the seventh meeting of Muslim religious leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that muftis should contribute to this cooperation.

“Turkic peoples have produced many prominent Islamic scholars. Our peoples have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship and good neighborliness. A shared religion, similar cultures and the similarities between our languages form the foundation of the depth of our brotherhood,” he said.

Gurbanmuradov added that the OTS has institutions operating in many different areas.

“It is important for religious leaders to come together at such conferences as well. Because our shared values are language, religion and culture,” he emphasized.

The seventh meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of OTS member states is being held in Baku.

The meeting is attended by the heads of religious institutions from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Overall, the event has brought together government, academic and religious figures representing 40 countries and 15 international organizations.