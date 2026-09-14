Azerbaijan allocates $15.6 million for Zangilan’s second residential district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. A contract has been signed for the construction and installation works for the second residential district in Zangilan city.

The information was published on the Unified Internet Portal of Public Procurement.

According to the information, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts has completed the relevant procurement procedure.

The agency awarded the construction and installation works to Protean Construction OJSC and signed a relevant contract with the company.

The total value of the contract is 26.597 million manats ($15.645 million).

The development of new residential districts in Zangilan city is part of large-scale reconstruction efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable settlement in the liberated territories and establishing modern residential communities.

Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, recently told journalists that Azerbaijan is developing “smart villages” in the liberated territories based on the principles of sustainable settlement.

Hajiyev noted that immediately after the territories were liberated in 2020, large-scale reconstruction efforts began in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

“One of the first initiatives was the Great Return Program covering 2022–2026. The program includes numerous measures and targets aimed at ensuring the sustainable return of former internally displaced people,” he said.

According to him, key priorities under the program include the construction of residential buildings, territorial development, the development of roads, railways and other necessary infrastructure, as well as creating investment opportunities in the region.

“Our goal is not simply to rebuild homes, but to create safe, sustainable and livable communities where former internally displaced people can return with dignity and long-term confidence,” Hajiyev emphasized.

He noted that projects such as the villages of Agali, Mammadbayli and Horovlu have already been implemented.

“These villages were completely destroyed during the occupation. Today, smart cities and smart villages with new designs are being built in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.