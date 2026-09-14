Kazakhstan, Halyk Bank advance digital data project for agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Halyk Bank are continuing work on the Halyk Farmer project aimed at creating a unified digital data environment for the country’s agro-industrial sector, the ministry said.

The project was discussed at a working meeting between representatives of the ministry and Halyk Bank, where the parties considered further steps to develop digital platforms and data infrastructure for the agricultural sector.

Halyk Farmer provides for integrating livestock records, transaction data and industry analytics into a single digital environment. According to the ministry, this is expected to improve the transparency and traceability of agricultural processes, data quality and the development of digital services for agricultural producers.

The meeting also covered the alignment of business processes, selection of a technological solution and requirements for the capacity and architecture of data storage for the ministry’s information systems.

“Digital transformation of the agro-industrial sector is primarily about traceability, data quality and trust. The project with Halyk Bank allows us to combine livestock records, transactions and industry analytics within a single digital environment and create a reliable data storage system for the sector. This will improve the efficiency of agricultural management and create new opportunities for Kazakh farmers,” Deputy Minister of Agriculture Talasbek Kanafin said.

The unified data infrastructure is expected to support further digitalization of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector, including improvements to government processes and industry analytics, as well as the introduction of new digital services for businesses and farmers.