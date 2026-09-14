AzerGold and Kyrgyzaltyn discuss cooperation prospects in Bishkek (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. A meeting was held between Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, and Kubat Abdraimov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, as part of the business visit of the AzerGold delegation, led by Zakir Ibrahimov, to the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to AzerGold, the meeting, held in Bishkek, focused on matters arising from the Memorandum of Cooperation and Interaction between AzerGold CJSC and Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, signed on 31 July 2026 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, during the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Council between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, in the presence of the Heads of State of the two countries. The parties also discussed opportunities to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the mining sector and pursue potential joint projects.

Zakir Ibrahimov noted that the strong friendship and brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, strengthened under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, create a favourable environment for expanding economic relations, including cooperation in the mining sector.

During the meeting, information was shared on AzerGold’s experience in geological exploration, mineral resource assessment, mining and processing. The parties were also briefed on geological exploration activities underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, as well as the successful application of advanced airborne electromagnetic and other non-invasive exploration methods.

It was noted that expanding its international operations is one of AzerGold’s strategic priorities. The company is therefore exploring opportunities for joint mining and geological exploration projects across Central Asia.

Zakir Ibrahimov stated that the company is ready to cooperate in the exploration and development of gold and other mineral deposits, as well as in the application of advanced geological research methods.

Kubat Abdraimov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, provided an overview of the reforms implemented in Kyrgyzstan’s mining industry in recent years, the company’s current project portfolio and the sector’s development prospects. He also spoke about efforts to enhance the structure of the state-owned company, expand the operational capabilities of its subsidiaries and implement new projects.

Kubat Abdraimov noted that over the past five years, the mining industry in Kyrgyzstan has become one of the leading sectors of the national economy. According to him, large-scale reforms have been carried out in the sector since 2020, with significant steps taken to attract investment and strengthen international cooperation.

The Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn also addressed cooperation with AzerGold, noting that the Azerbaijani side’s proposal for cooperation and mutual support had been positively received by Kyrgyzaltyn. He said that the discussions could open new opportunities for cooperation and that promising existing projects could be jointly considered by the two sides.

The parties held a substantive exchange of views on the establishment of joint ventures for prospective deposits, investment models, the assessment of geological exploration results in accordance with international standards, as well as financing opportunities for new projects.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue discussions on areas of mutual interest and to further expand cooperation through the implementation of practical projects.