Azerbaijan fuel sales reach $1.59 billion in January-July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Consumers in Azerbaijan spent 2.701 billion manats ($1.589 billion) on motor gasoline and diesel fuel through the country’s retail trade network in January-July 2026.

The State Statistics Committee reported this.

According to the data, the value of motor fuel sales increased by 4.3% compared with the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan amounted to 44.3 billion manats ($26.1 billion) in January-August 2026. Of this, 24.1 billion manats ($14.2 billion) accounted for food products, beverages and tobacco products, while 20.2 billion manats ($11.9 billion) accounted for non-food goods.

Compared with January-August 2025, retail trade turnover increased by 3.9% in real terms. Sales of food products, beverages and tobacco products rose by 1.4%, while sales of non-food goods increased by 6.9%.

During the reporting period, 6.1% of consumer spending in the retail trade network went toward purchasing motor fuel. Food products accounted for 50.1%, beverages and tobacco products for 4.3%, and textiles, clothing and footwear for 12.7%.

Meanwhile, 2.7% of consumer spending went toward pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, 4.9% toward electrical goods and furniture, and 1.6% toward computers, telecommunications equipment and printed products.

In January-August 2026, each resident of Azerbaijan spent an average of 538.6 manats ($316.8) per month on goods in the retail trade network. Of this amount, 293.1 manats ($172.4) accounted for food products, beverages and tobacco products, while 245.5 manats ($144.4) accounted for non-food goods.