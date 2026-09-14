Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss labor rights, occupational safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed labor rights, occupational safety, social partnership and cooperation between trade unions.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 14.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairwoman of the National Center of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan Oguljennet Berdiliyeva and Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Dauletin in Astana.

According to the report, the sides also discussed expanding educational programs and exchanging best practices between trade union organizations of the two countries. Particular attention was paid to prospects for strengthening regional partnership, including preparations for the International Forum of Trade Union Leaders of Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat in November 2026.

The forum will be held as a scientific and practical conference focused on the role of trade unions in promoting international labor standards and sustainable development principles, the report says.

Meanwhile, trade unions in Central Asia have been working to strengthen regional cooperation on labor rights, occupational safety, social dialogue and the implementation of international labor standards. Cooperation also includes the exchange of experience and professional training among trade union organizations.

The social dialogue between governments, employers and workers is promoted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) promotes as an important element of decent work and effective labor policies. Regional cooperation among trade unions provides an additional platform for sharing practices related to workers’ rights, occupational safety and social partnership.