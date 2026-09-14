Muslim religious leaders of OTS member states address President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Members of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have addressed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The religious leaders expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and support provided for the high-level organization of the seventh meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of the OTS and the First International Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to prominent Azerbaijani scholar and thinker Sheikh Seyyid Yahya Bakuvi, held in Baku.

The religious leaders highly praised Azerbaijan’s model of multiculturalism and tolerance, as well as the country’s role in promoting interfaith understanding and intercultural cooperation. The address emphasized the particular importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s initiatives aimed at developing interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

Members of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of the OTS also highly assessed Azerbaijan’s achievements, reconstruction and restoration efforts in Karabakh, the Great Return process and efforts to strengthen spiritual solidarity among the countries of the Turkic world.

At the end of the address, the religious leaders wished President Ilham Aliyev success in his efforts to achieve further accomplishments for Azerbaijan on the international stage.

The seventh meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of the OTS member states is currently being held in Baku.

The meeting is attended by the heads of religious institutions from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Overall, the event brings together statesmen, academics and religious figures representing 40 countries and 15 international organizations.

The Baku Declaration was adopted as part of the meeting.