Kumtor Gold Company launches tire recycling plant in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. A subsidiary of Kumtor Gold Company has officially launched a tire recycling plant in the city of Tokmok, Chuy region of Kyrgyzstan.

This was announced in a statement published by the Kumtor Gold Company.

According to the company, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov participated in the ceremony via video link, noting the importance of developing the country's industrial potential and creating new jobs in the regions.

"An official ceremony was held to launch a tire recycling plant located in the city of Tokmok, Chuy region, as part of events marking the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic," the statement said.

The plant began operating in test mode in August 2023 and is currently the only facility in Kyrgyzstan specializing in the recycling of automobile tires. The facility is equipped with modern European machinery.

Furthermore, the plant's main activity is the recovery and recycling of used automobile tires in order to reduce their negative impact on the environment.

The plant's production facilities include a workshop for recycling used tires and a workshop for tire retreading. When operating in four shifts, the plant can produce up to 6,000 tons of rubber crumb per year.

The resulting rubber crumb can be used to manufacture rubber tiles, mats, impact-absorbing surfaces for sports and children's playgrounds, as well as other products, including footwear.

The tire retreading workshop was launched in early 2025 in test mode. Since summer 2025, retreaded tires have been undergoing testing on heavy mining equipment operating at the Kumtor mine.

In addition, in autumn 2025, the enterprise obtained a license for the disposal and recycling of waste, allowing it to provide paid automobile tire disposal services.

According to the information, nearly 2 million vehicles, including special-purpose equipment, are officially registered in Kyrgyzstan. The average service life of automobile tires is around 4–6 years, creating a significant potential volume of raw materials for recycling.

The launch of the facility creates additional opportunities for recycling used tires, reducing environmental pressure and developing the production of goods using recycled materials.