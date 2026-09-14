Iran has good relations with neighboring countries – MFA spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Iran has good relations with neighboring countries, especially Türkiye.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's remarks at a press conference in Tehran on September 14.

"Iran is utilizing all diplomatic channels and consultations in an effort to prevent the implementation of U.S. sanctions-related measures. In Iran's view, these actions violate international law and human rights," he noted.

Baghaei said that the U.S. is attempting to undermine Iran's relations with neighboring and other countries. The U.S. seeks to exert pressure on Iran's trading partners and countries in the region to enforce its sanctions.

In recent days, Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Şimşek, announced that payment for gas purchased from Iran will be made in the form of pharmaceutical products, food, and other permitted goods.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.