Azerbaijan's e-procurements rise over 12% in value for 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The value of electronic procurements in Azerbaijan rose by over 12% from January through July 2026.

This was reported by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, the value of 4,596 electronic procurements carried out in the country in the reporting period amounted to 2.34 billion manat ($1.37 billion).

The agency noted that the average number of participants in the tenders opened during the period was 3.5.

In the same period of 2025, the value of 4,582 electronic procurements carried out in the country amounted to 2.08 billion manat ($1.2 billion).

Thus, compared to the same period last year, the number of electronic procurements conducted from January through July 2026 increased by 0.3%, while their total value rose by 12.5%.

"The increase in the volume of electronic procurements indicates a rise in the level of digitalization in public procurement, a shift of procurement processes toward a more accessible platform, and the emergence of positive momentum in expanding the competitive environment," the agency noted.

Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mirza Mirzayev, recently said that positive trends are being observed in the digital transformation of public procurement.

"The total volume of public procurement in 2025 has increased 1.6-fold compared to 2020. Last year, compared to 2020, the number of electronic procurement procedures rose 4.3-fold, while their total value increased 5.3-fold. Savings achieved for the state budget through electronic procurement amounted to 17.9% of the estimated contract value. This result further confirms that electronic procurement procedures yield real economic benefits for the state budget," he noted.

The deputy chairman emphasized that this positive trend is continuing into 2026. According to him, nearly 3,500 electronic procurement procedures were conducted in the first half of the year, with a total value of 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion). The average number of participants in the tenders opened during that period was 3.5.