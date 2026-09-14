Uzbekistan Airways, Lufthansa Technik extend fleet support deal through 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan Airways and Germany's Lufthansa Technik have signed a long-term comprehensive component support agreement through 2035, extending a partnership that has supported the Uzbek carrier's fleet for more than three decades.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airways.

According to the company, the new contract covers Uzbekistan Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A320ceo/neo aircraft, providing comprehensive component pooling and supply services designed to ensure rapid access to spare parts and maintain high aircraft availability across the airline's route network.

The agreement is expected to support the carrier's strategy of fleet modernization and expansion as demand for air travel continues to grow and Uzbekistan strengthens its position as an aviation hub in Central Asia.

Under the program, Lufthansa Technik will provide integrated component support for Uzbekistan Airways' fleet, helping optimize maintenance operations and improve operational reliability over the next decade.

“Over the past three decades, Lufthansa Technik has proven itself to be a reliable and trusted partner of Uzbekistan Airways. As demand for air travel continues to grow and Uzbekistan strengthens its role as Central Asia's aviation hub, this agreement supports our plans to modernize and expand the fleet. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation and building on this successful partnership,” said Shukhrat Khudoykulov, chairman of the board of Uzbekistan Airways.

The partnership dates back to 1993, when Uzbekistan Airways introduced its first Airbus A310-300. Since then, Lufthansa Technik has supported the airline through successive stages of fleet development, providing technical expertise as the carrier expanded its operations and modernized its aircraft.

Uzbekistan Airways is continuing to invest in newer, more fuel-efficient Airbus and Boeing aircraft as it expands connectivity between Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

“This agreement reflects the exceptional partnership we have built with Uzbekistan Airways over more than 30 years. Extending our cooperation through 2035 is a strong testament to the mutual trust between our companies. We are proud to continue supporting the airline's Boeing 787 and Airbus A320 family fleet as it pursues its growth and modernization strategy,” said Dr. Christian Leifeld, chief financial officer of Lufthansa Technik.

Lufthansa Technik is one of the world's leading providers of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, offering technical support, engineering, component and engine maintenance, aircraft modifications and digital fleet solutions to commercial and specialized operators worldwide.

For Uzbekistan Airways, the long-term agreement provides continuity in technical support as the airline pursues one of the region's most ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programs over the coming decade.