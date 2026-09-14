Kazakhstan, South Korea trade turnover reaches $1.3bn in 6M26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and South Korea reached $1.3 billion in the first six months of 2026, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction said.

The figure was discussed during talks between Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev and South Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan on the sidelines of the C5+1 meeting.

The sides also reviewed industrial cooperation between the two countries. The portfolio currently includes 51 joint projects, of which 23 production facilities have already been launched, creating 4,400 jobs.

Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan's automotive industry, including projects to manufacture KIA vehicles in Kostanay region and Hyundai vehicles in Almaty region. The ministers noted prospects for further localization of production and expansion of the range of locally manufactured vehicles.

The sides also discussed plans to launch a Kazakh-Korean joint venture for a research and development park in the elevator industry. The Korean side has previously provided a grant for the project.

“The parties confirmed their intentions to develop and strengthen bilateral ties across all key areas,” the ministry said.

Ahead of the first summit of the heads of state of Central Asia and South Korea, Seoul hosted the first meeting of the C5+1 Consultative Mechanism of Ministers of Industry. Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev took part in the meeting.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding between South Korea and the Central Asian countries on cooperation in industry and supply chains was signed, along with a Joint Declaration.