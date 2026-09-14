Uzbekistan's Tashkent leverages CCCME to attract Chinese manufacturers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region is seeking to attract Chinese machinery, electronics and high-tech manufacturing companies through the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), which represents more than 10,000 businesses.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent Regional Administration, following a meeting between Governor Zoyir Mirzayev and the leadership of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China.

According to the Regional Administration, the meeting focused on the region’s industrial, investment and export potential, as well as opportunities available to foreign investors seeking to establish new production projects in Tashkent region.

The sides discussed cooperation in machinery and electrical engineering, high-tech manufacturing, industrial cooperation and the expansion of export and import operations. They also considered opportunities for Chinese companies to launch investment projects in the region.

“The CCCME’s extensive network can provide Tashkent region with an important platform for establishing direct contacts with leading Chinese manufacturers and exporters, attracting new partners and expanding the region’s export geography,” the Tashkent regional administration said.

Meanwhile, the CCCME, headquartered in Beijing, brings together more than 10,000 companies and operates through 22 industry divisions. Its activities include promoting trade and investment and supporting international industrial cooperation.

During the meeting, the Uzbek delegation presented investment opportunities in Tashkent region and highlighted the infrastructure and conditions available for foreign investors seeking to establish production facilities.

The sides also discussed ways to make greater use of CCCME’s capabilities in promoting trade and investment, developing international industrial partnerships, providing legal support and offering professional services.

The meeting concluded with agreements to take practical cooperation between Tashkent region and CCCME to a new level, jointly develop promising projects and work to attract major Chinese companies to the region.