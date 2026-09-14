TuranBank honored with prestigious international recognition as Azerbaijan’s leading partner bank (PHOTO)

TuranBank OJSC, one of the leading financial institutions in Azerbaijan, has been honored with another prestigious international award for its achievements on a global scale and its effective cooperative relationships. The Bank was announced as the winner of the "Leading Partner Bank in Azerbaijan" nomination within the framework of the "12th Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Awards 2026," organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and highly respected within the international financial sector. The award was presented on September 8, 2026, during an official event held in Singapore, which was attended by more than 200 representatives from regional partner banks.

It should be noted that this award was presented to TuranBank OJSC following a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of its high performance indicators and innovative approaches toward financing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country, supporting international trade operations, and successfully implementing sustainable development projects. This achievement serves as a clear testament to the bank's transparent corporate governance principles, financial stability, and strategic partnerships successfully executed with international financial institutions.

Operating since 1992, TuranBank serves individual and corporate clients through its 22 points of sale. Detailed information about the new service provided by the Bank can be obtained by visiting its official website or following its social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, etc.).

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