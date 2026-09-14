Turkmenistan's exchange concludes domestic deal for unrefined licorice acid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. On the September 10 trading session on SCRMET, a domestic deal was concluded in the agricultural sector.

This was reflected in a press release published by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET).

According to the report, local entrepreneurs reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for the purchase of unrefined glycyrrhizic acid from licorice root.

SCRMET reported that one transaction was finalized during the session, amounting to 2.3 million manat ($660,000).

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country's main platform for trading export-oriented goods and one of the key institutions supporting Turkmenistan's foreign trade. The exchange organizes trading sessions for petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, while also registering export-import contracts and publishing official quotations. Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country's export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.