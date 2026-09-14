Uzbekistan, Palestine discuss prospects for deeper bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and Palestine discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek MFA, following a meeting between First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and Waill Ahmed Batrekhi, Palestine’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed key areas of bilateral relations and considered prospects for further developing cooperation between the two countries.

The talks covered opportunities to strengthen existing ties and identify additional areas for practical engagement.

"The important areas of bilateral relations were discussed, prospects for further developing cooperation were considered, and views were exchanged on a number of international issues," the ministry said.

Particular attention was given to maintaining regular political dialogue between Uzbekistan and Palestine and advancing cooperation through diplomatic channels.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan continues to develop relations with partners in the Middle East and expand its diplomatic engagement on international and regional issues.

Uzbekistan and Palestine have maintained diplomatic relations and cooperate within international organizations, including the United Nations. Political dialogue remains an important component of their bilateral ties, while the two sides have also expressed interest in expanding cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with the sides reaffirming their interest in further developing bilateral cooperation and maintaining contacts through diplomatic channels.