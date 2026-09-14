Turkmenistan, Malaysia discuss oil and gas cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Turkmenistan and Malaysia discussed cooperation in the oil and gas sector during talks with the leadership of the Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC).

This was reflected in a post published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Malaysia following a meeting between Ambassador Muhammetnyyaz Mashalov and MPRC President and Chief Executive Officer Mohd Yazid Jaafar.

The meeting took place at MPRC headquarters and focused on cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Malaysia were established in 1992, but the relationship has been built primarily around energy cooperation. Malaysia's state energy company Petronas entered Turkmenistan in 1996 and remains one of the country's largest foreign investors, developing offshore projects in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, operating the Kiyanly gas processing complex and training hundreds of Turkmen specialists. Over three decades, the company has become the anchor of Turkmen-Malaysian economic ties, while cooperation has gradually expanded to education, engineering services and industrial technologies.

The partnership entered a new phase in 2026. During Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to Ashgabat in June, the two countries signed a framework agreement on long-term hydrocarbon cooperation that opened the way for Petronas to participate in the development of the giant Galkynysh gas field — one of the world's largest gas deposits. The agreements also covered opportunities in gas processing, gas chemicals and oil refining, broadening cooperation beyond the company's traditional Caspian operations.