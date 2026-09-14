Kazakhstan allocates over $12M for healthcare projects in Aktobe region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. More than 5.7 billion tenge (about $12.6 million) has been allocated for the implementation of three healthcare projects in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region.

This was announced in a statement published by the Kazakh Government.

According to the information, the funds will be used to build a new emergency medical care substation in Aktobe and additional buildings for a polyclinic in Irgiz district and the regional mental health center in the Zhanakonys residential area. All three projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

A new emergency medical care substation with capacity to handle 25,000 calls per year will be built in the Kargaly residential area of Aktobe. The project is valued at more than 3 billion tenge ($6.7 million) and will include a garage for 10 ambulances.

“The new substation will help reduce ambulance response times and improve the efficiency of emergency medical care for residents of the rapidly developing Kargaly, Akzhar, Koktem and Kyzylzhar residential areas and other suburban territories,” the Government of Kazakhstan said.

Seven ambulance teams currently operating at the existing substation serve a population of around 110,000 people. The active development of these areas is increasing demand for emergency medical services.

The remaining funds will be used to expand existing healthcare facilities in the region.

A two-story polyclinic building with capacity for 300 patient visits per shift will be constructed at the Irgiz district hospital. The project is valued at 1.3 billion tenge ($2.9 million).

Meanwhile, two-story building will also be added to the regional mental health center in the Zhanakonys residential area at a cost of 1.4 billion tenge ($3.1 million).

The projects are expected to expand available medical facilities and improve access to healthcare services in the region.

Currency conversions are based on Kazakhstan's official exchange rate of 450.9 tenge per $1 as of S