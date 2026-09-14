Oil transportation via Kazakhstan's Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline rises 10%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. A total of 4.302 million tons of oil was transported through the Kenkiyak-Atyrau main oil pipeline system in the period from January through August 2026, up 10% year-on-year.

This was announced in a statement published by the KazTransOil.

According to the information, MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP (MunaiTas NWPC), a jointly controlled company of KazTransOil JSC and CNPC Exploration and Development Company Ltd, reported the results.

The transported volume increased by 394,000 tons compared with the same period of 2025. Of the total volume, 3.618 million tons were transported to Kazakhstan's domestic market, up 8% year-on-year, while 685,000 tons were transported for export, an increase of 24%.

Oil freight turnover on the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline amounted to 1.784 billion ton-kilometers, up 8% year-on-year, or by 125 million ton-kilometers.

"The increase in operating performance was driven by higher oil transportation volumes to the domestic market to ensure the required feedstock supply to Kazakhstan's domestic refineries, as well as increased transportation volumes in the export direction in accordance with the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan," the company said.

According to KazTransOil, the Kenkiyak-Atyrau main oil pipeline was commissioned in 2004. The pipeline is 455.1 kilometers long, has a diameter of 610 millimeters and a current throughput capacity of 6 million tons per year.

The pipeline is used to transport oil from fields in the Aktobe and Atyrau regions for processing at the Atyrau Refinery, as well as for onward transportation via the Atyrau-Samara and Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) systems and by rail.