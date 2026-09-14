Kyrgyzstan launches two logistics centers with World Bank support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Two modern trade and logistics centers have been launched in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh region as part of a project financed by the World Bank.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the centers were commissioned as part of the "Regional Economic Development of Osh Region and Osh City" project, implemented jointly with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

"The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, jointly with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, is implementing the 'Regional Economic Development of Osh Region and Osh City' project with financial support from the World Bank," the statement said.

The project is being implemented under an agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan through the Community Development and Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic (ARIS), the Agribusiness Competitiveness Center (ABCC) and State Financial Holding OJSC.

As part of the project, a trade and logistics center operated by Eco Azyk LLC was commissioned in the village of Kenesh under the "Berry Products" value-added chain.

Another trade and logistics center operated by Asia Organics LLC was also commissioned in the village of Toloykon, specializing in the quick freezing and storage of berries and fruits.

Trade and logistics centers specializing in the quick freezing and storage of berries and fruits are modern infrastructure facilities aimed at addressing key challenges in the agricultural sector, including seasonality and crop losses.

The launch of such facilities contributes to improving the efficiency of agricultural product storage and processing, expanding local farmers’ opportunities to preserve their harvest, and increasing the export potential of processed products with high added value.