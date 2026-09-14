Rashad Hasanov appointed advisor to Azerbaijan’s finance minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Rashad Hasanov has been appointed as an advisor to the minister of finance of Azerbaijan.

This was stated in Rashad Hasanov's post on LinkedIn.

He stated that he has returned to Azerbaijan after concluding his tenure at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

"I'll continue my professional career in the civil service as an advisor to the Minister at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, contributing to the large-scale reforms being implemented in the country regarding public finance management," Hasanov noted.

Rashad Hasanov has over 15 years of experience in macro-fiscal policy and public finance management. He served as an advisor to the Executive Director at the IMF and represented Azerbaijan on the Executive Boards of the IMF and the World Bank Group.

Having previously held senior positions at the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, Hasanov participated in the design and implementation of various reforms in the field of public financial management.

His areas of professional expertise include macro-fiscal analysis, fiscal policy, public financial management, development finance, climate and sustainable finance, as well as institutional reforms.

Meanwhile, Rashad Hasanov received a master's degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.