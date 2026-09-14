Iran issues note of protest to Austria's chargé d'affaires - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Chargé d'Affaires of the Austrian Embassy in Iran was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was handed a note of protest.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's remarks at a press conference in Tehran on September 14.

"The fact that the Austrian government, as the host country, did not allow the Vice President of Iran and the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, to enter the country cannot be justified. According to the obligations of the Austrian side, it should have given an entry visa to the Iranian delegation. Iran expressed its clear objection to the Austrian government in this regard," he said.

Baghaei noted that the opposite parties accuse one country and adopt a resolution. False reports are prepared, and then representatives of that country aren't allowed to attend the meeting to defend themselves. This shows that the war is not only a military, but also diplomatic and legal war.

"Iran is striving to prevent such an outcome by all possible means. The fact that the Austrian government took this action at the request or under the pressure of the U.S. doesn't absolve the host country of its responsibility. Any state hosting international organizations or meetings must prioritize its own position and image," he noted.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Iran and the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization, Eslami was denied entry into Austria to attend the 70th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's General Conference in Vienna.