Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region, China’s SOHO Holdings explore new investment and industrial projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region and China’s state-owned SOHO Holdings Group discussed opportunities to expand trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional administration, following a meeting held in Beijing at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China as part of a working visit by a delegation from Tashkent region led by Governor Zoyir Mirzayev.

The delegation met with representatives of SOHO Holdings Group, a major state-owned corporation based in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province. The discussions focused on Tashkent region’s investment potential, existing industrial infrastructure and prospective projects that could be of mutual interest.

The sides explored opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, launch new investment projects and strengthen cooperation in logistics and industrial production.

“The meeting provides an opportunity to identify concrete areas for investment, industrial cooperation and logistics development between Tashkent region and Jiangsu province,” the Tashkent regional administration said.

For Tashkent region, cooperation with a large state-owned Chinese corporation could create opportunities to attract investment into industrial projects while strengthening links with Chinese supply chains and markets.

The discussions also covered the potential development of logistics cooperation, which could support trade flows and facilitate industrial partnerships between companies in the two regions.

The meeting comes as Tashkent region seeks to use its industrial infrastructure and investment potential to attract foreign companies and develop new production projects.

The sides agreed to continue discussions on prospective projects and identify specific areas for cooperation, with the talks seen as a step toward taking practical cooperation between Tashkent region and Jiangsu province to a new level.

The parties also expressed interest in developing mutually beneficial ties and forming larger investment and industrial projects, according to the regional administration.

SOHO Holdings Group was established in 2023 through the consolidation of four major state-owned enterprises in Yangzhou. The corporation operates across a range of sectors, including raw materials and mineral-resource trading, energy, international trade, textiles, logistics, innovative manufacturing and financial services. The company has established foreign economic relations with more than 160 countries and has nearly 400 subsidiaries employing more than 25,000 people, according to the Tashkent regional administration.