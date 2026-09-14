OTS religious leaders adopt Baku Declaration on unity, shared values

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Baku Declaration was adopted on September 14 as part of the seventh meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The declaration includes a number of important provisions on strengthening solidarity among Turkic states and peoples, promoting Turkic-Islamic spiritual and cultural values, developing religious education and scientific cooperation, and educating young people.

The document states that joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, separatism, Islamophobia, Turkophobia, sectarian discrimination and calls for hatred will continue. The protection of women’s and children’s rights, translation of religious literature, preparation of joint fatwas and promotion of the historical heritage of the Turkic world were also identified as priority areas.

The declaration was guided by the goals and principles of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, signed in Nakhchivan on October 3, 2009, as well as declarations adopted at OTS summits and other relevant documents.

The religious leaders expressed their gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his high-level attention to the organization and holding of the seventh meeting. They welcomed the unwavering commitment demonstrated at summits of the heads of OTS member states to deepening and enriching cooperation across the Turkic world and strengthening solidarity among Turkic states within the OTS framework.

The declaration expressed deep concern over the devastating developments resulting from wars and conflicts in various regions of the world. It also voiced deep concern over global climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification, land degradation, forest fires, environmental pollution, food security and water shortages.

It was noted that the Council is directing its activities toward developing relevant joint projects to advance, enrich and enhance the effectiveness of Turkic-Islamic culture. It is also continuing efforts to jointly determine the dates of national and religious holidays, particularly Ramadan and Eid al-Adha, taking specific circumstances into account, and, most importantly, to develop common fatwas based on the principles of moderate Islam and inter-sectarian understanding.

In accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Council also cooperates in promoting and protecting human rights, including the rights of women and children. It seeks to organize religious and educational activities for women, young people and children in line with Turkic-Islamic spiritual and moral values, facilitate exchanges in this area, and create conditions for raising awareness among women and younger generations about religious matters in accordance with the requirements of the times.

The declaration said joint efforts would continue to prevent foreign interference in the religious and spiritual environment of Turkic states, harmful propaganda, sectarianism and any ideological provocations.

It was emphasized that the Council promotes cooperation in studying the history of the Turkic world and passing it on to younger generations. It also seeks to organize joint visits and tours to religious and historical sites in OTS member states and promote these sites internationally.

The valuable contribution of OTS Secretary-General Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev to the activities of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States was highly appreciated. In view of the completion of his term of office, he was wished success in his future activities.

The seventh meeting of the heads of Muslim religious authorities of OTS member states is being held in Baku.

The meeting is attended by the heads of religious institutions from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Overall, the event has brought together government, academic and religious figures representing 40 countries and 15 international organizations.