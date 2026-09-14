Iran advocates rational strategy for Strait of Hormuz - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Iran advocates a logical course of action regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's remarks at a press conference in Tehran on September 14.

“Iran has repeatedly stated that it does not wish to jeopardize its well-founded and forward-looking steps based on the rash actions of other parties. Iran and Oman, as two coastal states, have reached a decision on an issue directly concerning their interests regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The parties have reached an agreement on a single text. Currently, Iran and Oman wish to hold a meeting with the participation of countries in the region to present their agreements and define a rational and far-sighted strategy,” he noted.

Baghaei stated that the agreement reached between Iran and Oman specifies that the designation of safe routes falls within the jurisdiction of coastal states. The agreement provides for the relevant sovereign rights. All aspects were finalized after several weeks of discussions between the two countries, and this issue was to be the central topic of a meeting that was planned to be held with the participation of neighboring states.”

“If neighboring countries—despite Iran’s dissatisfaction with the actions of certain states—wish to come together and discuss the creation of a secure region without the involvement of external actors, then this was a very opportune moment,” he noted.



Meanwhile, a meeting involving Gulf countries was scheduled to take place today in Oman to discuss the understanding between Iran and Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz, but the meeting was canceled.