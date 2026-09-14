Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan trade unions ink cooperation memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Trade unions of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding to expand professional contacts and joint initiatives.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen Government.

According to the information, the memorandum was signed by Chairperson of the National Center of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan Oguljennet Berdiliyeva and Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Dauletalin during a meeting in Astana.

The document provides a basis for strengthening ties between the two trade union organizations and expanding cooperation, the press release noted.

The memorandum also lays the groundwork for implementing joint initiatives and developing professional contacts between the sides.

Meanwhile, trade unions in Central Asia have been working to strengthen regional cooperation on labor rights, occupational safety, social dialogue and the implementation of international labor standards. Cooperation also includes the exchange of experience and professional training among trade union organizations.

The social dialogue between governments, employers and workers is promoted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) promotes as an important element of decent work and effective labor policies. Regional cooperation among trade unions provides an additional platform for sharing practices related to workers’ rights, occupational safety and social partnership.