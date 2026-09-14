President Sadyr Japarov set to pay official visit to South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to South Korea.

This was announced in a statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry, the President Japarov will pay an official visit to South Korea from September 15 through 18 at the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea from September 15 through 18," the statement said.

As part of the visit, President Sadyr Japarov will participate in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit, which is expected to result in the adoption of the Seoul Declaration.

The head of state will also hold bilateral talks with the South Korean leadership. The visit is expected to result in the signing of a package of bilateral documents covering economic, investment, customs and other areas.