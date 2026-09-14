Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan move to streamline cross-border road transit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreed to step up efforts to streamline cross-border road transport, including by developing a "seamless transit" mechanism and expanding the use of digital procedures for freight and passenger transportation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Transport, following the meeting of the Joint Commission on International Road Transport between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, held in Samarkand.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was chaired by Uzbekistan's First Deputy Transport Minister Mamanbiy Omarov and Kazakhstan Deputy Transport Minister Maksat Kaliakparov.

"The sides discussed measures to increase freight and passenger transportation between the two countries, improve the permit system and strengthen their transit potential. As part of the talks, the countries agreed to establish a bilateral working group to introduce a “seamless transit” mechanism for international road transport," the Uzbek Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

The mechanism is expected to simplify and digitize relevant procedures, reduce administrative barriers and gradually shift the sector toward electronic document processing.

The parties also reached a preliminary agreement to introduce electronic permit forms for irregular international passenger road transportation starting in 2027.

Particular attention was given to the development of road transport infrastructure and improving the efficiency of transport controls.

The move toward digital permits and electronic documentation could help reduce processing times and administrative burdens for carriers operating between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, while supporting more efficient cross-border movement.

The countries are also seeking to strengthen their wider transport and logistics cooperation as they work to expand trade and improve regional connectivity.

"The introduction of seamless transit and digital documentation will help simplify cross-border procedures and create more efficient conditions for international road transportation," the Uzbek Transport Ministry said.

The talks concluded with both sides reaffirming their interest in further developing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.

Furthermore, the parties agreed to ensure the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting and continue coordination on measures to improve international road transportation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.