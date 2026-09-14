Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to exchange 20,000 permits for international road transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to additionally exchange 20,000 permits for international road transport for 2026, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Joint Commission on International Road Transport held in Samarkand.

The additional exchange of permits is aimed at meeting carriers' needs and ensuring stable freight traffic between the two countries.

The sides also agreed to work on a transition to an unlimited exchange of electronic permits by the end of 2026. This would allow international road transport to operate without restrictions arising from annual permit quotas.

Particular attention was paid to transit transport. The sides agreed to explore establishing seamless transit between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which would reduce administrative procedures and improve the efficiency of transit routes.

The meeting also addressed the development and maintenance of road infrastructure. The Kazakh and Uzbek sides agreed to exchange experience and best practices in this area.

The sides also discussed synchronizing the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and forming a unified transport and logistics framework across Eurasia.

The participants reviewed current issues related to bilateral and transit freight transport and noted positive growth in freight volumes, as well as the role of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in ensuring the operation of international transport corridors.

“The parties confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation, consistently removing barriers to international road transport and creating favorable conditions for the growth of mutual trade and transit potential,” the ministry said.